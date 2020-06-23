The western Joshua tree deserves “threatened” status under the California Endangered Species Act. With Joshua trees being familiar “neighbors,” we assume they will always grace our landscape. Termed a “living hotel” because they provide food and shelter for a variety of desert wildlife, recent scientific studies document that western Joshua trees are unable to colonize new habitat, further cautioning that they are disappearing due to a changing climate with invasive species and altered fire cycles.
Climate change is already impacting the area where the plant’s range is most protective — Joshua Tree National Park. One study found that over 99 percent of Joshua trees would be eliminated from the park in the future under current warming scenarios.
Presently, the Joshua tree is not protected under the federal endangered species act, so the Center of Biological Diversity has submitted a petition to the state of California. Western Joshua trees (Yucca brevifolia brevifolia) will be under consideration to be listed as a “threatened” species at the next California Fish and Game (CFG) Commission meeting on June 24-25. The CFG Code 2067 define a “threatened” species as, “A native species or subspecies of a ... plant that, although not presently threatened with extinction, is likely to become an endangered species in the foreseeable future in the absence of special protection and management efforts.
The town of Yucca Valley and Hi-Desert Water District, agencies that develop/approve projects, have written letters of strong opposition citing concern for property owners. Keep in mind, however, their concerns are about proposed mandates affecting their agencies’ priorities and mission, not yours.
Post a comment of support to the Fish and Game commissioners (fgc@fgc.ca.gov) that a “threatened” listing under CESA can help save the western Joshua tree, a first step to ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy this iconic, quirky plant!
Yucca Valley and HDWD are just working in the interest of local real estate agents and developers. No interest whatsoever in protecting what makes our area great.
