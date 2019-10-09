Before I’m stoned in the village square for the snippet of my testimony that was quoted (“Airstream hotel gets OK from county,” article published Oct. 5), allow me to reiterate the unquoted portion. Yes, given human inevitabilities I’m reluctantly for smart development (projects that are environmentally sensitive, enhance community and/or alleviate visitation pressures), but I expressed deep concern over Autocamp’s specifics.
The plans have NO solar, and structures won’t even attain the “solar ready” status required of 2019 homes. How long will agencies sabotage their own mandates for carbon reduction, when this offers such a simple opportunity for net zero building? Centennial plants will be removed, releasing as many years of sequestered carbon (I volunteered to assist with minimizing grading, plant translocations, replanting endemic species).
Because Environment Health and Safety requires a vector program (rats do love trailers), the potential use of rodenticides within the JTNP/Sand to Snow linkage is disturbing.
The crux of my testimony to the Planning Commission dealt with Autocamp’s scant environmental considerations in spite of their declaration of a modern ethos.
The Autocamp’s Powerpoint presenter alleged contact with members of the community(!?), and consistent with their claim of local involvement, funds were to be earmarked for the Joshua Tree Chamber. Geotech failed to identify the earthquake fault that closed the old school, and it was deduced that there “are no animals” on the 26-acre parcel.
Autocamp, for all of your invisible outreach and research, we currently lack a chamber so please direct philanthropic contributions to the independent nonprofit Joshua Tree National Park Association.
Also, your California Environmental Quality Act exemption is easily challenged; but as a practical matter, most of us don’t object horribly to what we hope will provide relief from overcrowded campgrounds and renegade Airbnbs.
Do as you profess to: take advantage of local expertise, and avoid backlash when damage is done. It’s the corporate greenwashing that’s objectionable!
(2) comments
NIMBY nonsense
Thank you Mr. Seger. Your letter is very convincing.
