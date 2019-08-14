We need someone like Donald Trump
Tamara Blevins’ excellent Guest Soapbox (“Americans should wake up and support Trump before it’s too late”) said what I’ve been thinking for several years now! I, however, never cared much for businessman Trump when he started out in politics until I listened to every speech by Hillary, Sanders and the rest since 2014 and found it was only Donald Trump who said what I’d been thinking all along! And when I saw earlier speeches of his when he was friends with JFK’s son, it had not changed! He’s just a smart, intelligent patriot.
Yes, my Donny may be a smug, pompous asshat, but sometimes but we need that especially now when every clown on the DNC stage wants to eliminate borders and allow this invasion into our country while cutting out God’s name mentioned and cutting our Constitution outlawing guns (which precedes every nation before its oppressive dictatorship — ask them in Nazi-occupied Europe!).
… I did NOT march in the streets of Chicago for the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) for women’s equality just to have an ill-informed party of sheep delete it all.
I could not tell you that I totally agreed with your letter, Tamara Blevins, since the operator said you were unlisted. But I agree with you! I woke up in ’14 and hope the rest out there wake up, too!
EDITOR’S NOTE — This letter was edited to remove racial and religious slurs, per the editorial policy.
