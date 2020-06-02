It feels like our nation is being torn apart. Stress upon stress upon stress is being forced upon our democracy and our society. Global pandemic coronavirus killing tens of thousands of Americans. Economic downturn, pervasive unemployment and future uncertainty have pushed American families into hard places they never expected and don’t deserve to be in.
In this climate of fear and confusion, the actions of an officer of the law has ripped the fabric of society and a hell wind of anger, hate, violence and lawlessness is blowing through. In normal times the president and the federal government would be trying mend the rip and calm the chaos.
These are not normal times. This president wants to bring in the U.S. military to “dominate” the situation. He threatens to unleash “vicious dogs” on the protesters. How can a man be so empty, so bereft of caring for the common good that is the heart of human society?
How can a man be so empty, Fred inquires. That's a question for psychologists and psychiatrists. And thousand have warned the public of the nature of this Donald. Many nation wreckers that came before him were empty, authoritarians or evil despots like Trump. He is a magnet for disaster with an abandon heart. And where he wants to take us is into the unknown dystopian world of authoritarianism. A world where truth is not truth and double-speak is his message to the hapless masses. His re-election is doomed. The only way he can stay in office is by abusing his powers.
