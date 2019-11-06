I said goodbye to a wonderful neighbor this week.
In the last 12 months I have said goodbye to two friends, two coworkers, my doctor, and neighbor, all of them moving out of state. As a fourth-generation Californian, I know this state use to be the best, a place where anyone could come and live a middle class life.
Sadly that day is over and our leaders in Sacramento have done nothing to address the challenges we face.
We lead the country in poverty, 18.2 percent of our population.
We lead the nation in homelessness, 200,000 at last count, primarily due to de facto legalization of drug use. Use cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and your only consequence will be a ticket, which they will never appear in court to deal with. Those encampments are so dirty that third-world diseases have made a return.
Property crimes and violent crimes are increasing after many years of decline.
We have the highest gasoline cost in the nation, yet with the highest gas tax in the nation, our roads are falling apart.
We pay some of the highest utility costs in the nation, and even though they are highly regulated by the state, the transmission lines are so outdated that we have a decade of power shut offs in windy weather to look forward to.
Housing costs are so high, driving the middle class out of the state at unprecedented levels.
In a state with the highest housing cost, it costs between $50-100,000 in fees, permits, and mandates before a single board is bought.
In 2018, 1,600 companies left California for other states. I am afraid that the Golden State has actually turned to tin, and that we have reached the tipping point to a dismal future.
