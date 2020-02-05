I’m sick and tired of being taxed to death by our government agencies. This school district just did a school initiative not too long ago and now they’re coming back for more. No matter how much you give to an agency they always want more money. In my opinion the Morongo Unified School District is taking advantage of the taxpayers of this community.
So far we’ve had a water pipeline bond tax put on our property tax, we’ve had a school tax, we’ve had a college tax, we’ve had sales tax increase in Yucca Valley 1 percent added. The Board of Supervisors for San Bernardino County just added another $150 fire tax per year added to our property tax.
Enough is enough. I tell the taxpayers of this community, stop being ripped off by our government! Start fighting back! Tell our government agencies to stop with all the taxes.
(1) comment
Some of us got wacked with not only the "fire fee" but also incurred MASSIVE fire hazard insurance policy costs, due to lack of a functional local equipped and manned fire station.
Normal operating costs, repairs, and minor upgrades should utilize existing MUSD budgets.
Evidently "fiscal responsibility", "prudent decisions", and "balanced budget" are foreign concepts to MUSD board members.
Time to hold a bake sale, as my wallet is hemorrhaging dollars from existing bonds, taxes, fees for basically NOTHING in services provided.
