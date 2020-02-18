I’ve just been informed that Mr. Jay Stepp has been relieved of his coaching position at Yucca Valley. Shocked does not begin to describe my reaction his release. Dismayed, angry, confused and flabbergasted come closer.
Jay is well known and highly respected throughout the track and field/cross country community in the Southern California area. He is a man of integrity and admired and cared for by the athletes he works with and his peers in the coaching community. Jay selflessly serves on the CIF Coaches Advisory Committee and has been a key member of the Mt. SAC Special Events meet management group for close to two decades. Coach Stepp cares about the sport and his athletes. I’m saddened at his release and saddened for the athletes that will no longer benefit from his caring demeanor and coaching expertise. In addition, I feel great loss for high school sports in general as we watch another good person forced to the sideline because of a disgruntled parent who did not get their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.