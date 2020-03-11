I first came here in 1970. I stayed for my love of this desert, especially what was a monument then, a national park now.
While lots of folks are prospering now, including park services, this delicate ecosystem is being impacted heavily. Unless some controls are put into place to limit the amount of human traffic, it will disappear altogether.
I appreciate folks wanting to experience this one-of-a-kind place on earth. Due to the great numbers of them, control needs to be put in place to preserve this treasure.
Unfortunately, that means reservations and limits to how many at any given time.
I haven’t been in the park for over four years because of the over-crowding. It makes me sad.
Even if a local has to make a reservation, that is a small price to pay to preserve what cannot be replaced.
Please consider and then contact our representatives to implement saving this wonderful place.
Please think on this. Let’s put conservation before profit here. Contact your reps. I hope the children of tomorrow get to see some beautiful earth wonders. We are a world of exploding numbers of people; into the billions now. It makes controls necessary.
Thank you for your consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.