In January of this year, Donald Trump formed his coronavirus task force and banned travel from China, the virus’ country of origin. It only took one American death for Trump to call the Chinese virus a pandemic.
I suppose Trump could have been like Obama during the H1N1 outbreak and waited until 1,700 people were dead, but Trump wants to be a GOOD president. So far, objectively, he has been. Even Democrat leaders like our very own Gavin Newsom is praising Trump’s response to COVID-19.
Watching any of the daily press briefings, we see Trump praising his task force and those on the front lines, saying it’s not about him. One “journalist” lied about Trump only praising himself and was caught out on live TV.
Trump touted medical chloroquine as an effective treatment and hoping things get better by Easter, and the media mocked him, saying he’s “peddling unsubstantiated hope,” and even blaming him for someone drinking fishbowl cleaner.
Governor Cuomo touts chloroquine and the media calls him “presidential” and says he’s “offering much-needed” hope. Unsurprising, really, considering 90-plus-percent of the media is left-leaning.
If you think that’s bad, wait until you hear what the Democrats have done.
Instead of getting the stimulus bill passed immediately, they played politics and tried to sneak in irrelevant new parts like changing voting laws so non-citizens could vote, and prioritizing special interest groups instead of American citizens. That doesn’t help anyone right now.
There are even Democrat leaders that are refusing to distribute much needed supplies, much like they did after, if memory serves me, Puerto Rico was rocked by natural disasters a couple of years back, food and medicine found rotting in storage containers.
In conclusion, Democrat elites are enemies of the people. Plain and simple.
