Lady Trojan volleyball is on a winning streak

THERMAL — With their big rivalry matches against Twentynine Palms on the horizon, the Yucca Valley High School volleyball teams swept the Desert Mirage Rams on the road Thursday.
The Lady Trojan varsity team defeated the Rams in three sets with final scores of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-19. Loryn Brimhall and Katelynn Tran led the team with four aces each and Annie Hilderbrand and Stacie Alexander served two aces each toward the win.
This was the Lady Trojans’ second win of the week moving them up to a 3-1 league record.
The junior varsity team followed suit, defeating the Rams in two sets, 25-9 and 25-14. Freshman Madison Lazarovitz led the team with seven ace serves. Junior captains Amanda Cruz and Brianna Etter each contributed four aces and junior Briana Adams chipped in with three.
“Every player on the team stepped onto the court and helped contribute to the team’s success,” said JV head coach Celeste Hilderbrand.
Excellent passing skills were demonstrated by libero Desiree Loya, Peyton Cressy, Madison Lazarovitz and Kailee Sullivan, said Hilderbrand.
Hitters Amanda Cruz, Briana Adams, Leilani Liechti, Anna Jennings, Loralei Hadley and Peyton Cressy were able to complete multiple kills due to assists by setters Brianna Etter and Paige Van Hulten. Both Etter and Van Hulten also got in on the attack, registering several kills apiece.
The Trojan varsity and JV volleyball teams will be hitting the road Tuesday for a match against Twentynine Palms in the Wildcat gymnasium.
They will return home on Thursday, Sept. 26, for their next home game against Coachella Valley. The JV game will start at 3:15 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.