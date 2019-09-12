Young Lightning volleyball team focuses on teamwork

YUCCA VALLEY — The Joshua Springs Lightning volleyball team opened up their season with their first home game of the year Tuesday afternoon. The new team took on Redlands Adventist Academy in league play.
Redlands quickly took a lead against the Lighting and the Joshua Springs players were unable to recover. Redlands won the match 3-0.
“We’ve got lots of room for improvement,” said head coach Lori Selders.
Selders said half the team is new and they are honing their teamwork and communication. Returning to the team this year are senior Brianna Robertson, junior Lovelyn Serra and sophomore Karissa Torgeson.
Sophomore Eden Dufour, who dominated last year on the girls basketball team, is new to the volleyball team.
“She’s doing well,” Selders said. “She’s easily coachable.”
Senior Aaliyah Broussard and freshman Mariah Pollard are also new to the team this year.
Up next the team will travel to Desert Chapel in Palm Springs today. They will return to their home court at 5 p.m. Sept. 17.
