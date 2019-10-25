Yucca Valley Trojans named league football champs

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School football team is officially the No. 1 team in the Desert Valley League for the first time in over 20 years.
The Trojan football team has had a record-breaking season and, with only one match left, they stand with an undefeated league record.
The team was scheduled to play at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal Thursday night, but Desert Mirage was forced to cancel the game Wednesday due to a dump fire in Thermal. Coachella Valley Unified School District has been closed all week because of the poor air quality.
Yucca Valley was heavily favored to win the game, as the Rams were 0-8 on the season, so Desert Mirage decided not to reschedule, giving the Trojans the win.
“We were definitely hoping to be able to play and the celebrate the win that way but of course we’re still very excited to be able to bring home the championship for our school and our town,” said assistant coach Matt Jennings.
With this win under their belt, it is now impossible for any other team in the league to surpass the Trojans; every other team has lost at least one game this season.
Coachella Valley High School has only lost once, against Yucca Valley High School, and if Coachella wins both of its next two games and Yucca Valley High School loses to Twentynine Palms in the Battle of the Bell Nov. 1, then the teams will be tied for the league championship but Yucca Valley High School will still be considered the No. 1 team in the league because the Trojans beat Coachella Valley in their head-to-head match.
The Trojans’ last outright league championship win was in 1998. They also won in 2008 but were tied against Twentynine Palms High School and the Wildcats won the bell, so they were considered the No. 1 team in the league.
Now the Trojans are focused on bringing home the bell, which Yucca Valley has not won since 2004.
“We are 100 percent focused on Twentynine right now,” Jennings said. “We want to bring home that bell.”
The game will be held at Twentynine Palms Junior High School on Nov. 1. The junior varsity game will kick off at 4:30 and the varsity game will kick off at 7 p.m.
