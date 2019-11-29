Kids dash for dinner at annual Turkey Trot

La Contenta Middle School Turkey Trot winners pause for a picture with their poultry prizes. On the floor in front is Adrian Tamayo, second row from left are Olive Sanderson, Lynze Smith, Madison Dillon, Charles Valeur and David Maya. Back row from left Angie Reynaud, Evelyn Moreno, Willow Jones, Kayden Urita, Billy Phillips and Rodrick Rogers.