Wrestlers open at home with back-to-back wins

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Trojan wrestling teams hosted their first home dual match of the season Wednesday night against Desert Hot Springs High School. Both the boys and girls teams won their matches in a sweep for the Trojans.
“Tonight was a great night for the Trojans as the boys and girls varsity wrestling teams beat Desert Hot Springs High School,” coach Patrick Francis said via email.
The girls led with a 27-9 victory. Adelina Rialmo started the girls off by pinning her opponent.
The boys team followed up with a 51-24 victory. John Cruz, Seth Holmes, Jeremy Land and Dice Marchioni all pinned their opponents. Chris Davis also won his match.
“The whole team wrestled tough and are constantly improving,” Francis said.
They will take on Cathedral City High School in a home match next week. The match starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Yucca Valley High School gym.
“As a team, we’re excited to host Cathedral City,” Francis said. “It should be a tough match for us.”
