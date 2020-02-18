Basin wrestlers travel for CIF competition

MORONGO BASIN — The Yucca Valley High School Trojan wrestlers and the Twentynine Palms High School Wildcat wrestlers traveled to the CIF postseason matches this weekend to compete for individual section titles.
The Trojan girls were at Hillcrest High School, wrestling a tough group of 50 different schools, said coach Patrick Francis. Genesis Rialmo, Charisma Shannon, Dyoni Smith, Destiny Carranza, Adelina Rialmo, Miah Weldon and Jessica Garcia wrestled for the Trojans.
“All the girls wrestled tough. Genesis Rialmo, Charisma Shannon and Dyoni Smith all made it to the fifth round of matches in the tournament,” Francis said.
The Trojan boys traveled to Carter High School in Rialto. John Cruz, Jeremy Land, Spencer Carranza, Timothy Harris, Olivio Cicero, Dice Marchioni and Elijah Nicely competed.
“All the boys wrestled tough with Jeremy Land making it to the fourth round and John Cruz making it to the fifth round of matches in the tournament,” Francis said.
The Wildcats also sent three boys to compete for individual titles at Carter High School: Gavin Beckmann, George Zama and Austin Barkhimer.
The Wildcat boys have been competing as individual wrestlers throughout the season because the school has not had a full team since 1976, said head coach Eric Beckmann.
Zama and Barkhimer made it to the fifth round of competition and Beckmann made it all the way into the final match before the medaling brackets. Beckmann, who competed in the heavyweight division, took sixth place in his weight class.
The top five wrestlers of each division will move on to the masters tournament next weekend. None of the Morongo Basin wrestlers qualified to move on to the masters tournament and their season is now officially over.
“It was a good season,” Beckmann said.
Francis agreed and said to keep an eye out for the Trojan wrestling program next year.
“Many of the wrestlers will be returning,” he said. “Thank you for all the support.”
