Minor softball all-stars compete  for state championship!

YUCCA VALLEY — The Tri-Valley Little League minor-division all-star softball team is fighting for the title of state champion this week in a double-elimination tournament.
On Saturday the team took on Greater Bellflower and won in a landslide, 12-1.
Six of those points were scored in the very first inning.
With the bases loaded, Keyla Nelson hit a grand slam and brought herself, Dannyela Roberts, Bella Lopez and Aryssa Patterson home.
As the Tri-Valley all-stars continued with their strong performance, the mercy rule stopped the game after fourth inning.
The team returned Sunday night and lost to West Los Angeles.
They played their next game Tuesday against Baldwin Park and won 3-2.
“It was a great game,” said manager Melissa Nelson. “It was a nail-biter.”
Nelson said Keyla Nelson secured the win with a double play in her last play of the night.
The team will take on San Marino tonight. Because they have already lost one game, they must win to move forward in the competition. If they continue on, the final games will be played Friday and Saturday to determine the state champions.
