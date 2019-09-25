TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Yucca Valley High School girls tennis team took a solid hold on second place in the league with a 13-5 victory over Twentynine Palms Tuesday.
The win put the Trojans at 6-1 in Desert Valley League play as they hit a midseason stride. They’ve now faced every team once and will start round two with a rematch against Coachella Valley today on the Trojan courts.
The Coachella Arabs handed the Trojans their only loss of the season, a 17-7 outcome in both team’s first match this fall.
Shortly afterward, Trojan head coach Cindy Miller pointed out this was the first competition for some of her players. “There were some jitters,” Miller said.
“We’ll get them back in our house.”
With both teams on winning streaks ever since, today’s match could be for the Desert Valley League title.
Twentynine Palms was a smooth warm-up for the Trojans.
In singles, No. 1 player Abby Aubuchon went 6-0, 6-1, 6-1. Mckayla Henry beat her opponents 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. Eden Ricketts went 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, Mckenzi Monical and Rylie Rohr lost 4-6 but came back to win 6-4, 6-1.
Alex Costa and Jadya Henry went 1-6, 6-1, 1-6. Rachelle Henriquez and Kennia Torres went 5-7, 6-1, 4-6.
“The girls played really well,” Miller said. “The singles were outstanding as they swept them.”
The girls host Coachella Valley starting at 3:15 p.m. today on the Trojan courts.
“This could be for league title,” Miller said. “Come out and support your girls varsity tennis team.”
