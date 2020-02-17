Lady Trojans to host CIF quarterfinals after trouncing Temple City and Torrance

YUCCA VALLEY — The Lady Trojan varsity basketball team will host the CIF Division 3A quarterfinals Wednesday. Playing West Covina, the girls tip off at 6 p.m. in the Trojan Gym.
The girls earned a home match in the third round thanks to a hard-fought 59-54 road win against the Tartars at Torrance High School Saturday.
In front of a loud Torrance home crowd, the Lady Trojans fell behind 23-16 midway through the second quarter, when they began to crawl their way back into the game.
Going on a 15-5 run, the Yucca girls took a 31-28 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter the Lady Trojan defense tightened up and they held a 46-39 lead to begin the final quarter.
In the fourth the Tartars couldn’t get closer than three points as sophomore Chloe McNellie and junior Sara Mills hit clutch free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
“It was a really great game for our girls,” head coach Jess Geeson said via email.
“We fell behind early as we adjusted to their speed and style of play but we never lost our composure.”
And while the Tartars had the home-court advantage, the Trojan faithful did their best to make the Yucca girls feel at home.
“Our crowd was just amazing. For being a road game it sure felt like we were in the Trojan Gym,” Geeson said. “They kept our girls from getting frustrated or down.”
Mills rebounded from a slow start to finish with a game-high 17 points. McNellie was solid, pumping in 14 points and pulling down six rebounds. Freshman Malia Ulery continued to shine, chipping in 12 points, while senior Coy Smith controlled the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds while scoring seven points.
Junior Meagan Lowe was a spark off the bench adding six points and numerous hustle plays while Maliah Rodriguez knocked in three points and collected two steals.
Yucca girls beat Rams in first round
Coming out of the regular season with a 14-0 league record, the Lady Trojans launched their postseason run in a home game against the Temple City Rams Feb. 13. Yucca Valley won 60-43.
The Trojans steadily widened their lead through the game and were ahead 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 42-25 at the end of the third.
The Rams were never able to put together a scoring streak and the Yucca defense caused them to have long scoreless stretches.
In the last few minutes of the game, Geeson felt comfortable enough with his lead to bring out his bench.
West Covina ranked fifth in 3A
The Lady Trojans’ two victories set up a third-round playoff game against the West Covina Bulldogs Wednesday night at the Trojan Gym.
Yucca Valley is now ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 3A while West Covina is fifth.
The Bulldogs are 22-6 overall and went 7-3 in the Hacienda League, where they placed second behind Division 2AA Los Altos.
Yucca Valley will have to keep an eye on West Covina’s 5-foot-9 senior captain Nikki Thompson, who scored a monster 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as her team took down Pioneer 56-50 in the second round of playoffs Saturday.
In the first round against Hart High School, Thompson scored 20.
This will be the first time Yucca Valley has hosted a quarterfinals CIF game, according to the activities department.
Ticket prices for the game, set by CIF, are $10 for general admission and $5 for high school students with a current high school ID and children 5-13 years old.
