JV football dominates home game vs Valley View

YUCCA VALLEY — The junior varsity Yucca Valley High School football team had another impressive preseason win Thursday afternoon. The Trojan team dominated Valley View 30-0.
“We had a good game last night,” head coach Troy Slayden said in a phone interview on Friday morning.
The game, which was initially scheduled for Friday afternoon, was moved to Thursday afternoon because Valley View did not have enough players to fill the junior varsity team. By moving the game to Thursday, a few of their varsity players were allowed to play in the junior varsity game and fill the team.
“I was a little concerned,” Slayden said. “They played a few larger kids but it turned out to be a good game.”
Slayden said the team owed a lot of its success to the defense. This is the second game in a row that the Trojans have not let their opponents score a single point.
“I’m very proud of the defense for not letting them score,” he said. “That’s really impressive. They work so hard.”
On the offense, Slayden said running backs Sanford Jones and Demar Smith both had a great game for the Trojans. He also praised Manny Moreno’s work as a receiver and intercepting the ball on defense.
Quarterback Emmett Kelly led the team and Slayden said his positive attitude helped keep his teammates’ spirits up throughout the tiring game.
“He’s just a good kid,” he said. “He has a real positive attitude.”
The team now moves into league play and will take on Coachella Valley in an away game on Sept. 20. Being their first league match of the season, Slayden said it will be a good indicator for their success this year.
“Coachella Valley consistently has a strong team,” he said. “It’s going to be a good test for us.”
The team will return to their home field on Sept. 27 to host Banning High School. Catch them on the Trojan Field at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.