Sharpshooting Lady Trojans plan to play hard and fast this year

YUCCA VALLEY — Longtime head coach Jess Geeson and assistant coach Mike Myers held tryouts for the Yucca Valley High School girls basketball team Tuesday afternoon at the Trojan gym.
“This year’s version of the Yucca Valley Lady Trojan basketball team will feature a lot of speed, a lot of 3-point shooting and a lot of hustle,” Geeson said via email. “What it won’t feature is a lot of height. This might be the most vertically challenged team we’ve had in the 16 years we’ve coached, but it might also be one of our best shooting teams too.”
The coaches’ plan: play hard and play fast.
“If you come to watch us play you won’t be bored,” Geeson promised. “How good we can become and how far we can go will depend on how well we can defend and rebound when we don’t have the ball. We have the skill for offense, we just need to develop the heart for defense.”
The Lady Trojans begin the year with one freshman and four sophomores in the rotation, so how quickly they adapt to the speed and physical nature of girls varsity basketball will be a big factor to how quickly the team jells in the preseason before Desert Valley League play begins in December.
The 2019-20 season tips off Nov. 18 with a pool play game against Hillcrest Prep of Riverside in the Raincross Pre-Season Tournament hosted by Riverside Poly High School.
The game will present a big challenge for the young Trojans as Hillcrest was a CIF Division 4A finalist last year.
The tournament will continue on Nov. 20 when the Yucca girls play Vista Del Lago High School from Moreno Valley. Pool play standings will determine the girls final two games of the opening weeks tournament.
After the Thanksgiving break the squad travels to Hemet to compete in the West Valley High School Mustang Classic Tournament Dec. 2-6. Following that, Desert Valley League play opens Dec. 11 at defending league champion Cathedral City.
The girls’ first home game of the season will be Dec. 13 when they host Desert Hot Springs.
“The girls have been really working hard because they know that we are going to have to battle every game because of the things we are ‘short’ of, but they know that they can make that up with their effort and determination,” said the hopeful coach.
