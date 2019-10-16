Trojan volleyball continues on a winning streak

YUCCA VALLEY — The Lady Trojans varsity volleyball team came out strong against Desert Mirage High School Tuesday afternoon, beating the Rams in three sets, 25-18, 25-10 and 25-20.
Junior Katie Alexander led the offense with 12 kills and contributed 13 digs on defense. Outside hitter Loryn Brimhall also had a great night with a perfect record from the serving line, seven kills and 15 digs on defense.
Freshman Stacie Alexander contributed eight kills and Katelyn Tran and Haley Griswold each contributed three.
Libero Ella Villamero had 23 digs as well as a perfect night from the serving line with three aces.
The JV volleyball team also beat Desert Mirage to extend their winning streak. The Trojans won in two sets, 25-8 and 25-16.
Sophomore Paige Van Hulten posted a personal best of eight ace serves followed by Peyton Cressy, Madison Lazarovitz and Briana Adams with two, and Brianna Etter and Carly Brimhall with one ace each.
Trojan hitting was unstoppable, with the majority of the team registering kills including Peyton Cressy with a team high of three, Kailee Sullivan, Van Hulten, Brimhall and Adams with two, and Amanda Cruz, Leilani Liechti, Loralei Hadley and Etter with one each.
The Trojan defense kept the ball in play throughout both sets, with outstanding passing by libero Desiree Loya, defensive specialist Madison Lazarovitz, outside hitter Amanda Cruz and right side hitter Anna Jennings.
“I’m proud of how much this team has grown over the season,” said coach Celeste Hilderbrand. “They get better every single game and push themselves to be the best volleyball players they can be for themselves and for their team.”
After a winning night on the courts, the Trojans will host another game tonight against cross-town rivals, Twentynine Palms High School. The results from the varsity and junior varsity matches will be printed in this Saturday’s edition of The Weekender.
Both volleyball teams are collecting donations for the Morongo Basin Humane Society, including items such as canned cat/kitten food, kitty litter, cat toys, bleach, detergent, paper towels, and dog food. Any donations can be given to a volleyball player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.