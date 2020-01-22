Watson obliterates Cacti  single-game scoring record

JOSHUA TREE -— Lelisa Watson scored early and often as the Copper Mountain Fighting Cacti took on College of the Desert in Inland Empire Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon. The state’s scoring leader gave the Roadrunners fits all day from inside and out as she tallied a program-record 53 points on the night.
Watson was 21-34 from the field including knocking down a CMC record seven 3-pointers on only 12 attempts.
She rounded out her complete performance by adding six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
“Lelisa has been tremendous all year,” said Ken Simonds, head coach for the Cacti. “Every time I feel we have seen her best, she takes it to another level. Our coaching staff found ourselves being spectators in awe of what she accomplished tonight.”
Kearra Tauta matched her season-best effort as she tallied 21 points including knocking down three shots from long range. Tauta completed the double-double by ripping down 10 rebounds as well. Patricia Muao added her season-best 10 rebounds.
The Fighting Cacti made 47.1 percent of their shots and were 43 percent from deep. Both of these figures are a season best for the team.
The Cacti improve to 1-4 in conference play and will travel to take on Barstow College today. They will be back at home this weekend, hosting Mt. San Jacinto at 1 p.m. in the Bell Center.
