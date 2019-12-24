Trojans beat opponents in front of home crowd

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School boys basketball varsity and junior varsity teams dominated the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs Friday at the Trojan gym.
The varsity team played aggressive basketball throughout the game, beating Coachella Valley 92-32.
Trojan senior Elijah Roy was his team’s top scorer with 20 points along with five steals. Both Anthony Olvera and Braden Brimhall shot for 12 points each and Noah Roy contributed 10 points.
Kris Brady jumped for an impressive 10 rebounds and Jehu Jimenez had seven steals.
The team will be playing in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational tournament Dec. 26-30.
JV team also victorious
The junior varsity Trojans and Mighty Arabs had a slow start but the Trojan boys gradually warmed up and finally took a big 44-18 win.
The scoreboard stalled at 0-0 deep into the first quarter as both teams played hard defense while their offense ran cold.
Coachella Valley struck first but sophomore Demar Smith clapped back with a 3-pointer to put the Trojans marginally ahead when the quarter ended.
Junior forward Aidan Howard snatched a rebound right out of the huddle to put the Trojans up 5-2. Sophomore Tua Kakalia, their big man beneath the basket, scored two and then snatched a high pass to make another basket and the Trojans were up 9-2.
The Trojans kept gathering steam, while the Mighty Arabs seemed stalled.
Smith was his team’s top scorer with 13 points and both Kakalia and Onyx Young contributed six points.
The JV team will next host Banning High School at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Trojan gym.
