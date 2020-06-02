League honors spring athletes from Yucca and 29 Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Eleven Twentynine Palms High School athletes and 16 Yucca Valley High School athletes were honored with selection to an all-Desert Valley League team for their work during the spring sports season that was cut short because of the coronavirus.
“The athletic directors of the Desert Valley League wanted to come up with a way to honor our spring student-athletes,” Jake Van Hofwegen of Coachella Valley High School said.
“Several of the teams played a pretty large percentage of their schedule and several kids were beginning to stand out. We decided to work with our coaches to select seniors from each team to our all-DVL team.”
Twentynine Palms
Chris Rantzow and Seth Williford were honored for their work on the Wildcat baseball team while Kaitlyn Steffins was honored for her work on the softball team. Steffens had a batting average of .304 during 10 games for the Wildcats. She recorded eight runs, 13 hits, 15 RBIs and one home run. As a pitcher, she amassed a 4-1 record while pitching 40.2 innings and collecting 40 strikeouts.
Johnnie Smith, Tucker Thornburg, Mahiya Ellis and Amanda Mohn were honored for their work on the track and field team.
Donald Albers and Dylan Smith were honored for his play on the boys tennis team.
Nick Nance and Gabe Villescas were honored for their work on the golf team.
Yucca Valley
Jack Melvin and Kris Brady were honored for their work with the Yucca Valley baseball team. Brady collected two hits in five games with the Trojans this year.
Makayla Valenzuela-Geeson, who played outfield and first base, and Darrah Lynch were honored for their performance with the softball team.
Andy Tamayo, Alan Campos, Haley McGinness and Emma Mills were honored from the track and field team.
Robert Reyes, Luke Ilagan, Annie Hildebrand and Rachelle Henriquez were honored for their performance on the swim team.
Ian Phillips and Christian Majors were honored for the boys tennis team while Larry Tyerman and Marissa Lindley were honored for their achievements with the golf team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.