Trojan boys finish tournament with win over Palo Verde Valley

RANCHO MIRAGE — The Yucca Valley High School varsity boys basketball team went 1-3 in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational Dec. 26-30.
The team ended on a high note with an overtime win against Palo Verde Valley 62-57 Monday.
The Trojans outscored Palo Verde 15-10 in overtime with two clutch 3-point shots from Braden Brimhall to help secure the win, coach Matt Jennings said.
Yucca had lost to Palo Verde by three points when they played in November.
The team improved every game but fell short to a Division 1 Los Angeles View Park High School, a Division 3 Dana Hills team and to La Quinta High School.
“Overall playing in a tournament allows a team to hone the skills they need to keep them sharp for league play,” Jennings said.
“I am pleased with what I saw over the four-day tournament and am looking forward to getting back into league play. We are ready!”
Tournaments totals included:
•Against View Park, Eli Roy was the top scorer with eight points and both Brimhall and Noah Roy had four points each.
•Against Dana Hills, Brimhall led his team in scoring with 12 points and Noah Roy contributed 10 points.
•Against La Quinta, Noah Roy led the team with 17 points and Kris Brady contributed 14 points.
•In the Trojans’ win against Palo Verde, Brimhall was the top scorer with 14 points, Noah Roy contributed 12 points and Andre McGee shot for 12 points.
The team will play a non-league game against Calexico High School at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cathedral City High School to end the holiday season.
League play will resume on Wednesday at home versus Banning.
