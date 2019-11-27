Lady Trojans crowned tournament champs

RIVERSIDE — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan basketball team secured the championship in the Poly High School Raincross Tournament with a 65-39 win over the Ayala Bulldogs from Chino Friday night in Riverside.
Junior Sara Mills led the squad with 20 points and was named to the all-tournament team. She was followed by senior Coy Smith with 17 points and freshman Malia Ulery who added 15 points.
Sophomores Chloe McNellie and Alanna Brady chipped in six points and four points respectively.
“We felt confident coming into the game that we could play with Ayala but our girls really outplayed them the whole game and they had no answer for everything our girls did,” said coach Jess Geeson. “On both the offensive and defensive ends of the court we played extremely hard and unselfish and it just took the effort out of them.”
The win improved the teams record to 4-0 to start the season with their next game on Monday at the West Valley High School Mustang Classic tournament against Hemet High School.
