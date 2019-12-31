Lady Trojans are 3-1 for holiday weekend

RANCHO MIRAGE — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan basketball team beat three other schools, including some longtime rivals, at the MaxPreps Holiday Tournament at Rancho Mirage High School Dec. 26-30.
The girls burst into the tournament with a 75-44 victory over Brawley High School Thursday.
The Yucca girls started the game off slowly, falling behind 29-28 at halftime, but they turned things around in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 47-15.
“We weren’t playing bad in the first half, we just weren’t playing like we want to on either end of the court,” coach Jess Geeson said via email.
“ The girls did a good job of following our halftime adjustments and once we got rolling they just ran out of steam.”
Junior Sara Mills led the team with 21 points. Freshman Malia Ulery played a solid all-around game, scoring 17 points, pulling down nine rebounds and handing out five assists. Sophomore Chloe McNellie added 16 points and six rebounds while senior Coy Smith chipped in six points.
Fighting on
Friday night
The Lady Trojans team got their second win in the second night of the tournament, defeating host Rancho Mirage 80-31 Friday.
“We’ve had some let’s just say spirited games with Rancho Mirage over the years as a former De Anza League opponent, so our girls were very excited to renew that rivalry,” Geeson said.
“Our energy was great right from the opening tip. We matched their physical style and wore them down with our speed.”
Mills continued her hot shooting with a game high 27 points. Ulery followed with 11 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. McNellie netted nine points and passed out six assists. Smith chipped in eight points.
Junior Meagan Lowe and sophomore Maliah Rodriguez each added seven points, while senior Makayla Geeson came off the bench to score five points.
Team plays tough
against D1 Tigers
The Lady Trojans almost pulled off a big upset Saturday, but suffered a cold shooting fourth quarter and fell to Imperial High School 52-44 in a third round.
The Yucca girls held a 39-31 lead at the end of the third quarter against the San Diego Section Division 1 Tigers, but couldn’t keep pace as they outscored the Lady Trojans 21-5 to finish the game.
“Our girls played fantastic defense for the whole game but in the last half of the fourth quarter the Tigers knocked down some big shots that were pretty well defended,” Geeson said.
“It was tough to lose but I think it’s a game we can learn a lot from,” the coach added.
Mills led the team with 18 points including four 3-point baskets. Ulery and McNellie each scored nine points and were defensive standouts. Rodriguez chipped in five points and dished out four assists.
Girls wrap up
Redlands for finale
The Lady Trojans finished the tournament with a solid 63-54 win over Redlands East Valley High School Monday afternoon.
The win was big for the Lady Trojans: In the most recent CIF Division 3A poll, Redlands was ranked 15th just ahead of the 16th ranked Lady Trojans.
“Our girls have been pretty locked in the last few games,” Geeson said.
“Sometimes once winter break starts the girls have a hard time getting ready for the games because their daily routine changes, but this team has done a great job coming ready to play.”
Mills led the squad with 20 points. Ulery knocked down four 3-point baskets on her way to a 16-point night and Smith powered her way to 14 points and eight rebounds. Rodriguez finished her solid tournament with eight points, five assists and four steals and was named to the all-tournament team.
The victory moved the teams record to 13-3 on the season. They next travel to Carlsbad High School on Saturday to play Arcadia High School in the So Cal Run N Gun vs Cancer Event. Tip off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
