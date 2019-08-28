Yucca Valley Trojan football battles uphill in first game of the season

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Trojan football team welcomed the community back to school Friday night with the first home game of the season: a non-league match against the Chaffey High School Tigers. The Trojans fell to the Tigers 50-21.
“Hard-fought game by the Trojans,” is how new head coach John Stewart described it.
Chaffey took a quick lead, halting the Trojans’ attempts to advance with a powerful defensive line. The school has more than 3,200 students and boasts an all-world junior running back.
“Not once did the boys give up, against the much bigger school,” Stewart said. “The defense had no answer for the size and strength of the Chaffey line.”
The Trojans persisted and continued to move the ball, with outstanding performances from quarterback Braden Brimhall, running back Tayten Shartel and wide receiver Warren Higgins.
Brimhall was 12-20 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception caught. Shartel had 25 carries for 150 yards and scored a touchdown for the team. Higgins had four catches for about 100 yards and two touchdowns.
The junior varsity team fared much better, dominating the Tigers with a 28-6 win.
This Friday, the varsity Trojans will travel to St. Margaret’s Episcopal School for another non-conference game. They will return to their home field on Sept. 7 for their next home game and their senior night. The Trojans will play Valley View from Moreno Valley, with junior varsity starting at 4 p.m. and varsity at 7.
Keep fighting Men !! You can do it!
