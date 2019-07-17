Kids take a swing at learning tennis at Jacobs Park

YUCCA VALLEY — This summer, the Morongo Basin Tennis Association is sponsoring a free youth tennis program at Jacobs Park in Yucca Valley.
The program runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 20 with the first hour dedicated to learning the basics and fundamentals through individual practice and the second hour dedicated to rallying.
Linda Higginson, who was elected as president of the Morongo Basin Tennis Association in March, is running the program with the help of other coaches.
Higginson is a retired elementary school teacher at Morongo Unified School District and has been a volunteer tennis coach for more than 15 years. She first made her mark as a coach conducting after-school tennis for kids at Landers Elementary School. She became known as “the Tennis Guru of Landers” as her efforts ignited a firestorm of interest and participation by kids in tennis, said Gideon Smith, a longtime MBTA member.
When she was elected, she said a goal of hers was to increase interest in tennis throughout the Basin.
“The youth of our area will learn a sport for a lifetime of fun, fitness and friends,” she declared.
The program is free and open to the public. Rackets and balls are provided along with water and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.