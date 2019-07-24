BMX racers qualify for California State Games

YUCCA VALLEY — BMX riders qualified to compete in the California State Games in races held Saturday night at the Yucca Valley BMX track.
The California State Games is a festival of competitions in different sports to showcase California’s amateur athletes. State Games is a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Everyone who competed in Yucca Valley Saturday qualified for the state BMX races to be held in Chula Vista Aug. 3. Those who made the podium are qualified to represent California in the State Games of America next year.
Podium winners
were as follows:
9 Cruiser
1. Gustavs Daugavietis,
Precision BMX, Lake Forest
2. Kollin Hill, Yucca Valley
3. Kai Hepler, Precision BMX, Thousand Palms
26-30 Cruiser
1. Travis Hill, Yucca Valley
2. Kuylee Pettit, Precision BMX, Big Bear City
3. Devin Mihalich, SWAT, La Quinta
8 Novice
1. Chris Boyette, Yucca Valley
2. Riley O’Rourke, Indio
3. Jonathan Rice, Yucca Valley
13 Intermediate
1. Skyler Zink, Yucca Valley
2. Kuylee Pettit, Precision BMX, Big Bear City
3. Gustavs Daugavietis,
Precision BMX, Lake Forest
Yucca Valley BMX is open every Monday and Wednesday, with practice from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and racing afterward. Everyone is welcome.
“We have little baby striders who race, we have adults and everyone in between,” said volunteer Ashley Gaona.
The track is at 6989 Sage Ave. For more information, visit www.usabmx.com/tracks/1318.
