Football readies for league with tough foes

YUCCA VALLEY — The Trojan varsity football team had a hard game Friday night hosting Valley View High School of Moreno Valley. The Trojans lost the non-league match 27-0.
“Trojans played another D6 team and fought hard for all four quarters,” said head coach John Stewart.
Valley View kicked off with a touchdown in the first quarter. The Trojan defense came back strong in the second quarter and held off the Eagles from scoring. After halftime, Valley View came back with a vengeance and gained a 21-point lead that the Trojans were not able to recover from.
“Unfortunately the Trojans were held scoreless for the first time this season,” Stewart said.
The Trojans did earn hundreds of yards on their competition. Quarterback Braden Brimhall had 157 passing yards. Junior Tayten Shartel had 52 passing yards and 45 receiving yards. Senior Makoa Kakalia had 42 receiving yards.
The Trojans will take a break for the next week and will return Sept. 20, playing their first league match of the season at Coachella Valley High School.
They return home Sept. 27 for a league match against Banning High School. This will be the Trojans’ homecoming game and their last home game of the season. The JV game will kick off at 4 p.m. and the varsity game follows at 7 p.m.
