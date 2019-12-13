CATHEDRAL CITY — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan varsity basketball team opened its Desert Valley League schedule with a 78-23 win over the defending league champion Cathedral City High School Wednesday night in the Lions Gym.
The Cathedral City team was on a winning streak of more than two years and 30 league games until Wednesday, when the streak was snapped by a Lady Trojan squad determined to erase the memory of a four-game losing streak to the Lions, who had played in the CIF state playoffs the past two years.
“Last year our two losses to them really stuck with us,” head coach Jess Geeson said.
“We played them tough for the first half of both games but in the second half they asserted themselves and we didn’t like the way they handled it. Our team was focused and ready not to let them think they could win from the start.”
Junior Sara Mills found herself at the end of many unselfish passes and finished the game with a season high 29 points. Freshman Malia Ulery continues to impress and chipped in 15 points while sophomore Chloe McNellie added 12 points to go along with her seven assists. Junior Meagan Lowe came off the bench to net nine points.
With the win, the team improved their overall record to 7-2 and 1-0 in the Desert Valley League.
Next week, they travel to Desert Mirage Wednesday, then host Coachella Valley Friday.
JV juggernauts
tame Lions
The Lady Trojan junior varsity team opened their Desert Valley League season with a 59-4 win over Lions Wednesday afternoon at Cathedral City.
Freshman guards Ashley Lowe and Leilonie Liechti each scored 14 points. Sophomore Cayla Beasley pumped in 11 points while sophomores Amanda Belisle and Mia Boyd both had six points for the Yucca girls.
