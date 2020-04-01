Mills and Smith go all-CIF as Lady Trojans reap league honors

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan basketball team recently received numerous individual awards following their Desert Valley League championship season and CIF 3A playoff quarterfinal run.
Junior guard Sarah Mills was named to the CIF Division 3A First Team and senior Coy Smith to the second team for the 56-team division. It marked the first time two Lady Trojans had been named to the all-CIF team since 1988.
At the Desert Valley League postseason coaches meeting, Mills was voted as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Smith, sophomore Chloe McNellie and freshman Malia Ulery were all named to the first team all-league.
Awarded second team all-league spots were junior Meagan Lowe and sophomore Maliah Rodriguez while senior Makayla Geeson got an honorable mention for the league’s postseason recognition.
The recognition for the team completes the Lady Trojans’ 25-4 season, which included the Riverside Poly Tournament championship, undefeated league championship and reaching the quarterfinals of the CIF playoffs.
Coach Jess Geeson had high praise for each one of his honored athletes.
•Sara Mills: “Sara had just an incredible season for us. She led the team in both scoring and 3-point field goals made along with being named all-tournament team at the Riverside Poly Raincross Tournament. Her being named to the all-CIF first team for Division 3A and the Desert Valley League MVP is a tremendous accomplishment for not only her but also for the team.”
•Coy Smith: “Coy being named to the CIF Division 3A second team and the DVL first team is a culmination of a satisfying career for her. She not only turned out to be a great basketball player for us but more importantly she turned into a solid student and a unbelievable leader for the team. It will be hard to replace her stats but it will be more difficult to replace her leadership next year.”
•Chloe McNellie: “Perhaps the most rounded of our players was Chloe. For the season she averaged eight points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and four steals per game and led the team in blocks. For a sophomore, those numbers are just amazing. We are looking forward to her improving all of those numbers next season for us along with her stellar leadership.”
•Malia Ulery: “Coming in as a freshman, Malia was absolutely fantastic for us. She finished the season averaging 11 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She led the team with 83 assists on the season and was second with 55 3-point baskets made. Her playmaking and shot making was crucial for us all season, especially in the close games where she was regularly asked to guard the opposing teams’ best player.”
•Meagan Lowe: “Coming off the bench, Meagan was not only outstanding for her playing skills but also with her positive attitude. Our team is full of great players and Meagan would be the best player on most of the teams in our league, but she was able to take her role as the sixth man and do whatever we needed each game. She finished the season averaging four points per game and was fourth on the team in rebounds, averaging five per game including 61 offensive rebounds, which reflects her hardworking attitude”
•Maliah Rodriguez: “Another very talented all-around player. Maliah was solid all season averaging four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Never afraid of the big moment, she saved her biggest shots for the teams’ two wins over rival Twentynine Palms, hitting clutch shots at the end of each of the two games to help seal the wins.”
•Makayla Geeson: “Finishing up her senior season, Makayla was fourth on the team with 19 three-point baskets made. She had a season-high 19 points at home against Desert Hot Springs and finished the year with 71 points. She along with Smith and Shakira Featherstone-Snider provided the unselfish attitude the young team needed as they became the senior class that ended the Twentynine Palms league championship run.”
