Yucca girls pin victory in Trojan War

YUCCA VALLEY — The Lady Trojans carried the day in the Trojan War Saturday, taking first place for the home team in the annual wrestling tournament.
The Trojan War brought seven teams to compete with Yucca Valley High School’s girls and junior varsity boys teams.
The Yucca Valley girls placed first as a team and the JV boys took third.
Individually, Anthony Stolting, Adelina Rialmo, Genesis Rialmo, Miah Weldon, Charisma Shannon and Dyoni Smith all won their weight classes.
“The girls wrestled really tough,” coach Patrick Francis said after the awards ceremony. “There’s a few that made some mistakes that cost them, but overall we did really well.”
For the boys, Francis said Stolting’s first place and a couple of second places kept them in the points battle.
“Eric, our upcoming freshman, took second, did really well against a tough kid from Big Bear,” he said.
Genesis Rialmo’s victories in all of her bouts Saturday protected her undefeated record. The 17-year-old senior is in her fourth season wrestling with the Lady Trojans and said “tons of practice every day” is what has put her on top.
“All that mat time has finally paid off,” she said after beating a girl from Desert Mirage in the first-place bout.
The Trojan War is a decades-long tradition and takes a lot of support. “We are grateful for all the help from the parent volunteers and student volunteers that helped in the tournament,” Francis said.
The Trojan boys will wrestle at the San Bernardino County duals at Yucaipa High School Saturday.
The entire wrestling team will be back at Yucca Valley High School for a dual meet against Banning at 5 p.m. Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.