Lobos begins practice season for football, cheer

YUCCA VALLEY –– The Yucca Valley Lobos Youth Football & Cheer teams began their first practices of the 2019-’20 season this week, prepping for their competition season, which begins on Sept. 7.
Yucca Valley Lobos is a chapter member of the So Cal Elite Youth Football and Cheer Conference. Both football and cheer have four divisions: tiny mites, sophomore, junior and senior division.
On Monday night the Lobos hit the fields, splitting up participants into their respective divisions. The teams are not yet finalized and families can still register for Lobos until Aug. 9.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/YVLobos.
