Lobos begins practice season for football, cheer

The sophomore Lobos football players hold six-inch leg lifts to strengthen their cores on Tuesday during the second Lobos practice of the season.

 Jene Estrada Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY –– The Yucca Valley Lobos Youth Football & Cheer teams began their first practices of the 2019-’20 season this week, prepping for their competition season, which begins on Sept. 7.

Yucca Valley Lobos is a chapter member of the So Cal Elite Youth Football and Cheer Conference. Both football and cheer have four divisions: tiny mites, sophomore, junior and senior division.

On Monday night the Lobos hit the fields, splitting up participants into their respective divisions. The teams are not yet finalized and families can still register for Lobos until Aug. 9.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/YVLobos.

