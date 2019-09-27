Trojan tennis grabs piece of first

The Yucca Valley High School girls tennis team takes a team photo after their victory against Coachella Valley Thursday. Top row from left are Eden Ricketts, Abby Aubuchon,Jayda Henry, Catherine Jones, Rylie Rohr, head coach Cindy Miller, Mckayla Henry and assistant coach Derrick Le. Bottom row from left are Kennia Torres, Mckenzi Monical, Amanda Hall and Rachelle Henriquez.