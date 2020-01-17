Unstoppable force, meet immovable object: Yucca girls beat 29 Palms in overtime

JOSHUA TREE — The Yucca Valley varsity girls basketball team beat Twentynine Palms for the first time in nine years Wednesday, wresting out a 77-71 victory in overtime in front of a raucous crowd at the Bell Center at Copper Mountain College.
The Twentynine Palms varsity girls came into the match with a 98-5 record in league play since 2010, and a 6-0 record in this year’s Desert Valley League.
Yucca Valley, which last beat Twentynine Palms on Jan. 11, 2011, came into Wednesday’s match with an equally perfect league record. This one was for the top spot in the league.
Trailing 51-44 starting the fourth quarter, the Lady Trojans began to claw their way back behind the hot shooting of junior Sara Mills, sophomore Chloe McNellie and freshman Malia Ulery, who combined for 20 of the team’s 23 fourth-quarter points.
Starting overtime tied 67-67, both Mills and Ulery each knocked down a clutch 3-point basket in the extra period to give the Yucca girls their first win in the second annual Battle of the Ball.
Mills finished the game with 23 points. Senior Coy Smith poured in 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. McNellie added 14 points while Ulery notched 12 points.
“It was just a great girls high school basketball game played by both teams. The atmosphere was electric and both teams put on a show for the fans. It really could’ve gone either way,” Trojan coach Jess Geeson said via email Thursday.
“We were proud of the way we stay composed because they had us on the ropes in the fourth quarter, but our guards hit some clutch 3-point baskets and that’s what really helped us finish with the win.”
The victory pushed the Yucca girls’ Desert Valley League record to 7-0 and overall record to 17-3.
Top Wildcat scorers were Bre Bell with 25 points, Riley King with 11 points, Mary Carbiener with 10 points and Kate Bobadilla with nine points.
The loss leaves the Wildcats with a 6-1 Desert Valley League record.
The teams will meet again in the second-to-last game of the regular season on Feb. 4, when Twentynine Palms will travel to Yucca Valley.
In the meantime, the Wildcats were scheduled to host Indio Friday and play Desert Hot Springs and Coachella Valley next week.
Yucca Valley was ready to travel to Desert Hot Springs Friday and has two home games next week: Desert Mirage Wednesday and Cathedral City Friday. Tipoff is 3:15 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 for varsity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.