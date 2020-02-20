Lady Trojan season comes to an end at CIF quarterfinals game

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Lady Trojan basketball season came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday night with a 49-45 loss to the West Covina Bulldogs in a CIF Division 3A quarterfinals match at the Trojan Gym.
Leading 27-17 at halftime, the Yucca girls struggled to score in the second half with the defensive adjustments made by the Bulldogs, who slowly climbed back into the game to take the lead 43-40 late in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Sara Mills’ 3-point basket tied the game 43-43 with less than two minutes left in the game but the home team couldn’t regain the lead again.
“We played such great defense the whole game, holding them below 50 points, I would’ve said for sure we would win, but we just couldn’t get any offensive consistency in the second half,” head coach Jess Geeson said via email.
“Once they started to take the momentum, we couldn’t make a basket and then they started to get on a roll hitting shots and free throws. We had good opportunities but sometimes the shots just won’t fall; that’s just basketball.”
Mills led the team with 13 points and six assists. Freshman Malia Ulery added 12 points and three steals. Sophomore Chloe McNellie chipped in 11 points while holding West Covina’s leading scorer to 10 points. Senior Coy Smith put up seven points and pulled down nine rebounds.
The Yucca girls finish the season with a 26-5 record to go along with their 14-0 undefeated Desert Valley League championship and the Riverside Poly Tournament title to start the season.
