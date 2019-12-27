A new way to play: Yucca Valley High’s new esports team battles schools across the country in League of Legends

YUCCA VALLEY — Five Yucca Valley High School students are bridging the gap between sports and technology by participating in the inaugural Trojan
esports team: a team that competes virtually with others across the state in video games.
After the California Interscholastic Federation and the National Federation of State High School Associations began to roll out a new esports program in the beginning of the 2019 school year, the owner and founder of Legion: Gaming Lounge in Yucca Valley, Ed Costello, recruited seniors Blake Kormack, Alec Hadley, Timothy Cruz and Chi Cunningham and freshman Hilkai Sulistagono to start the team.
“We had to get a whole team together in like a week,” Costello said. “Most of the kids I knew from around the lounge so we were able to get it going.”
The team quickly began practicing and decided to focus on the video game League of Legends and for their competitive season. They are currently competing in the League of Legends league under PlayVS.
“It’s a very strategic game,” Costello said. “I come in and I help them with strategy and preparation but once they start the game, they are on their own.”
Hosted at the lounge, they log on to play against another team of five from a predetermined school in California. The team has competed in six games so far, playing two each competition day, and they have won three of their games.
“We’re 50/50 right now and that’s really good for a first season,” Costello said.
He hopes the success of the team will help them get recognition from the school as an actual sport. Right now, the team is technically acting as a club and does not receive any financial support, early dismissals or letterman jacket letters from YVHS.
“We’re self-funded. The kids get themselves to the lounge for game day and practice,” Costello said. “But either way it’s a pretty low-cost sport that doesn’t necessarily require travel or a lot of the costs of traditional sports.”
Principal Justin Monical signals support of the team with posts on the YVHS Facebook page.
“Yucca Valley High School is on the cutting edge of a revolution of technology, online gaming and high school competition,” Monical wrote.
“Yucca Valley High School has assembled a team of students under the direction of site technology coordinator Jason Bolt to be at the tip of the spear with the online gaming world during the first season of competition in League of Legends.”
Monical also noted that one YVHS grad, Blake Cormack, is ranked in the top 500 players in the world and for a time held the top spot.
Costello hopes to get official recognition from the school by spring. In the meantime, the team will continue to compete after they return from winter break.
