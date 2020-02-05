Lady Trojans still undefeated after crosstown thriller

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan varsity basketball team beat their crosstown rivals, the Twentynine Palms Wildcats, to seal sole possession of the Desert Valley League championship top spot Tuesday.
The Trojan girls came into the game with a 12-0 record and the Wildcats were at 11-1, having lost to the Trojans at the Battle of the Ball at the Bell Center Jan. 15.
It was a fantastic barn-burner of a game, ending with the Trojan victorious at 68-66.
“It was such a roller coaster of a third quarter. Both teams had some good stretches and then some dry spells,” Trojan coach Jess Geeson said via email.
“We are really evenly matched and that third quarter was just incredible as both teams looked like they were going to pull away but just couldn’t. Both games with them could’ve went either way. We were just able to make a play or two more.”
Wildcat head coach Tim Stanford agreed: “It was a game where it was a shame that someone had to lose. Both teams played great.”
Trailing 31-23 at halftime the Yucca girls scored the first eight points of the third quarter to tie the score at 36 all. The Trojans then pulled ahead 44-36 only to end up trailing the Wildcats 47-49 at the end of the quarter.
Near the beginning of the third quarter, Wildcat center Taylor Scamman sustained an ankle injury. In obvious pain, she was helped to the sidelines and was unable to return to the court.
The teams were neck and neck in the fourth quarter, changing leads several times. The Trojans would net a three and the Wildcats answer with the same; back and fourth. With only a few seconds left, the teams tied the score at 64-64. The Trojans pushed ahead with four unanswered points. The Wildcats then scored a field goal for two, and the game came down to a possession battle that the Trojans won.
Junior Sara Mills was held scoreless in the first quarter but still finished with a game-high 22 points with five 3-point baskets. Freshman Malia Ulery hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Sophomore Maliah Rodriguez scored 10 points, including a go-ahead 3-point basket with 31 seconds left in the game.
Sophomore Chloe McNellie tallied eight points, and senior Coy Smith pulled down 14 rebounds to go along with her six points.
Had Twentynine Palms won the game, both teams would have had to share the championship. But the Yucca Valley victory cemented the Trojans at the top of the DVL.
Both teams will move on to CIF playoffs, though they will not be playing in the same division. The Trojans will be in Division 3A, while the Wildcats will play in Division 3AA.
Team travels for shootout
The Lady Trojans came up on the short end of a 57-40 loss to Whittier Christian High School Saturday night at the Glendora Shootout. The loss does not affect the girl’s record in the DVL.
The Yucca girls started the game strong, trailing the CIF Division 2A fourth-ranked team 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Heralds, however, began pulling away with some hot shooting from behind the 3-point line, finishing the game with nine 3-point baskets.
“Despite the final score we thought we played really well,” Geeson said.
“This is the kind of physical team that we will see in the playoffs and I think we learned a lot of what we need to work on as far as how hard we need to play.”
Mills pumped in a game-high 15 points and freshman Ulery added 11 points. Smith chipped in five points and sophomore McNellie netted four.
DVL contest held down the hill
The Lady Trojan varsity team beat Coachella Valley High School 57-39 Friday.
Mills paced the team with 21 points. Junior Meagan Lowe netted eight points and sophomore Alanna Brady chipped in with five points.
The Yucca team will host Indio tonight and also celebrate Senior Night for Lady Trojan seniors Coy Smith, Makayla Geeson and Shakira Featherstone-Snider. The game starts at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.