Trojans race to the gold at DVL prelims

CATHEDRAL CITY — The Yucca Valley boys and girls cross country teams brought home the gold at the Desert Valley League preview meet in Cathedral City on Wednesday afternoon.
On the boys side, Elijah Ocegueda and Andy Tamayo placed first and second in the meet, leading the Trojans to a 19-point win over their nearest competitor.
Ocegueda covered the 3-mile course in 15:54 and Tamayo finished the course in 16:20. Alan Campos was next for the Trojans, running in at sixth place with a final time of 17:21.
Blake Stewart was right behind him in seventh place with a time of 17:27, Stephen Goddard placed 15th place with a time of 17:45 and Marcelo Noble placed 17th place with a time of 18:03.
On the girls side, Cadence Youngman, Emma Mills and Sarah Mills took first, second and third place respectively for the Trojans. They led the girls to a 22-point victory over their nearest competitor.
Youngman had a winning time of 19:24. Emma followed with a time of 20:02 and her sister was right behind her at 20:03.
Coming in next for the Trojans was Cynthia Angeles in 10th place with a time of 22:00, Taylie Wright in 25th place with a time of 24:19 and Hailei Cameron in 31st place with a time of 25:57.
The team will be on the road again this weekend for the SVC Invitational in Lake Castaic. Races will start at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.