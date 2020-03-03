Yucca Valley coach’s goal: go undefeated in league

YUCCA VALLEY -— The Yucca Valley High School golf team kicked off its competition season Monday with a match in Indio against Shadow Hills High School. The Trojans edged out the Rajahs 228-229.
“It’s always good to start off a season with a win,” said head coach Jason Harvey. “This one specifically was a nice victory because Shadow Hills is a strong team, and getting a win on an away course versus a strong team is extremely hard in golf.”
Harvey has been the team’s assistant coach for several seasons and helped lead the team to back-to-back league titles in the past two years. This is his first season taking over as head coach and former head coach Jeff Evans will be staying on to assist.
Harvey said the win really highlighted how much of a team sport high school golf is.
“Winning by one stroke is another aspect not to be ignored,” he said. “A one-stroke victory is a true team effort for golf. In retrospect, you realize every shot from every player ended up playing a role in the outcome.”
The low score of the match was shot by returning golfer Gauge Kime with a 42. Luke Yakimow was a close second with 43.
“Trevor Carpenter also stepped in last-minute for us and shot a 48, which is a very strong score on a tough course, so it’s nice to start to see the depth of the team play a role in victories,” Harvey said.
Yucca is now 1-0 on the season, with its next match Thursday against Beaumont High School.
Before traveling to Shadow Hills, the team hosted a dual practice last week with Joshua Springs. The Trojans and the Lightning played the course together to get a taste of pace of play and competition etiquette before kicking into their competition seasons. At the practice new players from both teams got a chance to play together.
Yucca Valley brought on four new players this season: Haylee Nicholas, Mikey Wright, Elyss Montanez and Hunter Swift. They are training with this year’s starters, Larry Tyerman, Marissa Lindley, Luke Yakimow, Gauge Kime, Mason Palanuik and Josh Pierce.
Harvey said the team has been training all year and their goal for this season is to go undefeated in league.
Catch them at their first home match March 10 at Hawk’s Landing Golf Club. Tee-off is at 3:15 p.m.
