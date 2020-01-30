Lady Trojans pulverize pride

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Lady Trojan varsity basketball team cruised to its eighth-straight win with a 74-15 Desert Valley League win over the Cathedral City High School Lions at Trojan gym Friday night.
The Yucca girls jumped out to a 26-1 first quarter lead on their way to their second victory over the defending league champion Lions this season.
“Our girls are really playing well, but more importantly they are playing very unselfishly. These lopsided games can become an issue with players trying to make their mark; but these girls have really bought into the ‘team first’ mantra that we’ve been preaching all year. Everyone has realized that great teams must sacrifice individual stats to achieve bigger team goals,” said coach Jess Geeson in an email Friday.
“Tonight we honored one of our players for a individual achievement but she will be the first to tell you that it wouldn’t be possible without her teammates helping and pushing her,” added Geeson.
On a night she was honored for scoring her 1,000th career varsity point, junior guard Sara Mills pumped in 20 points to lead the team. Sophomore Chloe McNellie and freshman Malia Ulery both added 12 points while sophomore Heather Hiday chipped in eight points off the bench. Junior Meagan Lowe was also productive off the bench netting seven points.
The win pushed the teams record to 10-0 in league and 20-3 overall with two tough road games at Banning on Wednesday and at Coachella Valley on Friday next on the schedule. Both varsity games tip off at 6 p.m.
JV team hit Lions even harder
The Lady Trojan JV team dismantled an over-matched Cathedral City team 78-4 in a Desert Valley League game Friday afternoon in Trojan gym.
Freshman Julia Castillo scored a game high 18 points and snared eight steals to lead the Lady Trojans. Sophomore Mia Boyd hit for 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and collected eight steals. Sophomore Cayla Beasley notched 15 points and freshman Ashley Lowe added 13 points. Freshman Mary Lovejoy played a strong game scoring five points, nabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
The victory upped the girls Desert Valley League record to 9-1 with a road game at Banning up next. The Wednesday afternoon game tips off at 3:15 p.m. at Banning High School.
