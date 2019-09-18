Trojan tennis wins fifth game in a row

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School girls varsity tennis team is on a winning streak — they secured their fifth win in a row Tuesday afternoon with a 16-2 victory against Cathedral City.
In singles, the Trojans dominated the competition and won all nine of their sets. Abby Aubuchon went 6-1, 6-0, 6-1, Mckayla Henry won 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 and Eden Ricketts went 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Mckenzi Monical and Rylie Rohr went 6-2, 6-0, 6-3, Alex Costa and Jadya Henry won two sets at 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and Rachelle Henriquez and Kennia Torres also won two sets at 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
“The team played really well today,” said head coach Cindy Miller after the meet.
This win came after another successful meet at Desert Mirage Monday afternoon. At Desert Mirage the Lady Trojans won with a final score of 14-4.
In singles, Aubuchon went 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, Henry went 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 and Catherine Jones went 3-6, 1-6 and 6-3.
In doubles, Monical and Rohr went 6-4, 6-1, 6-0, Costa and Henry went 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 and Henriquez and Torres went 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
The team is now 5-1 and is in second place in the Desert Valley League. Up next will be Twentynine Palms Tuesday at Twentynine Palms High School.
“The team is looking forward to the match next week against Twentynine,” Miller said. “The girls have been working really hard in practice and it is showing up in the matches.”
