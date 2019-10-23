Doubles team are champs; will compete in CIF

YUCCA VALLEY –– Team leaders, league MVPs and now doubles champions: Yucca Valley High School doubles teammates Mckenzi Monical and Rylie Rohr will represent the Desert Valley League in CIF competition next month after winning the DVL championships Tuesday.
The Trojan girls tennis team traveled to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens for the DVL tournament Monday to qualify for the right to compete in CIF. All of the Trojan players earned a first-round bye for their successful league play.
In the second round, McKayla Henry beat a player from Desert Mirage 8-2. In the third round, she beat a player from Cathedral City 8-2. These wins pushed her forward to the semifinals for the second round of competition on Tuesday.
Abby Aubuchon opened singles play by beating a competitor from Cathedral City 8-6. She moved on to compete in the third round, where she lost 3-8 to a player from Indio.
Eden Ricketts beat a player from Desert Mirage 8-0, then lost in the third round to Coachella Valley.
In doubles, Monical and Rohr beat a team from Cathedral City 8-1 in the second round and beat a team from Coachella Valley 8-2 to move to the semifinals.
Rachelle Henriquez and Kennia Torres lost in the second round to Ethly Amaro and Danesa Rife from Twentynine Palms 4-8. Alex Costa and Jayda Henry beat a team from Banning 8-0, but then lost 0-8 in the third round to Madi Soster and Mariah Banerjee from Twentynine Palms.
Moving into the second day of competition, Henry, Monical and Rohr traveled back to Indian Wells to compete in the semifinals.
In singles, Henry played a player from Coachella Valley and lost 1-6, 2-6. She then played for third place against Dayrin Lopez of Indio and came up short 2-6, 1-6. Henry finished fourth for the Desert Valley League in singles.
In doubles, Monical and Rohr played a team from Cathedral City and won 6-2, 6-0. In the championship match, they played Soster and Banerjee from Twentynine Palms.
“This was a really great match,” said head coach Cindy Miller. “In the first set, Twentynine Palms jumped out to a 3-0 lead and Yucca Valley came back to tie it up 3-3. The teams continued to go back and forth to 5-4 Yucca Valley.”
They went into a tie-breaker and Yucca Valley closed with a 9-7 win — and that was just the first set, Miller said.
The second set ended in a tie-breaker again, but Yucca Valley pulled ahead to win. The final set scores for the match were 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5).
“Congratulations to Mckenzi Monical and Rylie Rohr for taking the championship in doubles,” Miller said. “Good luck to both as they will advance to the next round of individual CIF.”
Monical and Rohr will play in CIF competition Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.