Cacti shake off holiday break, bring home a win

JOSHUA TREE — The Copper Mountain College men’s basketball team sprang back in action Monday evening, beating the Rustlers of Golden West College 90-72.
“In the first half, the Fighting Cacti seemed to still have a turkey hangover from the 10 days they had off,” assistant coach Brittain Kelly said.
Early missteps and a few sluggish plays made it clear that Copper Mountain needed to scrape off the rust. Golden West was pulling ahead but late in the first half, red-shirt freshman Calvin Hollins helped shift the momentum for CMC.
After some impressive scoring from Hollins, the Cacti were able to bridge Golden West’s early lead and they sent the Rustlers into the locker room on their heels, barely holding on to the lead 37-36 at the break.
Red-shirt sophomore Demarcus King led the Cacti on their second-half run, draining multiple 3-pointers to extend CMC’s lead to double digits. King shot a career high of 15 points and netted four 3-pointers during the game.
“Collectively it was a balanced attack for CMC,” Kelly said.
Standout sophomore Dillion Voyles led the CMC offense with 19 points. Hyking Brisbon dominated with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard Will Valsien added 10 points and Copper Mountain newcomer Marc Hall chipped in 10 points and four assists for the Cacti.
The CMC men’s team improved to 4-3 on the season and look forward to gaining a few more big wins this week as they travel to Riverside Community College to take on three of the state’s top teams, Kelly said.
On Wednesday, they took on Saddleback College at Riverside Community College. Today they will compete against Cerritos College and on Saturday, they will play in a rematch against East Los Angeles College. Results from the tournament will be available in the Weekender.
