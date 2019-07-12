Tri-Valley’s softball all-stars fall to San Marino

YUCCA VALLEY –– The Tri-Valley Little League all-stars in minor division softball ended their season Wednesday after losing in a double elimination tournament that will decide the minor softball state champions.
The girls qualified for state competition after winning the Section 9 championship in early July and played three times last week; they won two of their three games.
On Wednesday night they played in their fourth game of the tournament against San Marino and lost 18-0.
Coach Melissa Nelson said some of the highlights of the game included a dive ball caught by Jessie Hendrickson, two pop flies caught by Keyla Nelson and an amazing pass recovered by Aubrey Nelson.
“We were up against a really tough team but the team did great,” she said.
Despite the loss, Nelson said she was very proud of the girls and their accomplishments this season.
“Getting to state is a huge deal,” she said. “The girls should all feel so proud of that.”
