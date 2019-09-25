YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley High School Trojan volleyball team traveled across the Morongo Basin to Twentynine Palms High School Tuesday afternoon to compete against the Wildcats. After a hard-fought match, the Trojans lost 3-1.
In the first set of the day, the Wildcats quickly pulled ahead. The Trojans attempted to catch up but the Wildcats won 25-13. This trend continued to the second set, where the Wildcats again won 25-13.
In the third set, the Trojans rallied and pulled ahead to win 25-21, extending the game into the fourth set. The match was close but eventually the Wildcats won 25-21, making the final score 3-1.
This brings the Trojans to a 3-2 league record.
The junior varsity Trojans fell to Twentynine Palms in two sets, 25-15 and 25-16.
Some highlights during the sets were freshmen Leilani Liechti and Carly Brimhall with three and two kills respectively. Sophomore Paige Van Hulten contributed with two kills and three assists while junior captain Brianna Etter had six assists. Freshman Desiree Loya defended the back court, nabbing 19 digs, followed by Etter, junior captain Amanda Cruz and sophomore Peyton Cressy with 10 digs apiece.
The Trojan teams will face Twentynine Palms again Oct. 16 at their last match of the season, on Yucca valley’s home court. Coming up, they will face off against Coachella Valley (13-5, 6-1_ today in the Trojan gym. The JV game will start at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity game at 4:30.
