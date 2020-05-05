Fighting Cacti star signs with D2 basketball program

JOSHUA TREE — Fighting Cacti star forward Zack Kroker has signed a letter of intent to play for the Sonoma State University Seawolves next year.
Sonoma State is an NCAA Division 2 college playing in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
The 6-foot, 8-inch sophomore will receive an athletic scholarship and is excited to join the team.
“It’s a beautiful campus in a beautiful area. It’s not too big and not too small,” he said. “It was a dream to get to go there and play on a basketball scholarship.”
The campus is nestled in rolling hills, covered in vineyards and forest about 45 miles north of San Francisco.
The Copper Mountain College basketball coaches work to help their athletes move on to four-year-college programs.
“We are very happy for him!” Fighting Cacti coach Walter Parham said via email last week.
Kroker explained the CMC recruitment process: “You put your talent on the court and play as hard as you can. Then your team endorses you to other colleges. Your name gets out there and you get noticed by other coaches; then offers start to come in after that.”
Kroker met the challenge of finishing the school year during the pandemic.
“All our courses are online now. The teachers have been very helpful through email,” he said.
Kroker is from Rancho Mirage. He is majoring in fire technology and hopes to become a firefighter after graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.