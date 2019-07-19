Former assistant takes reins as head coach for Fighting Cacti men

JOSHUA TREE — A familiar face will take on the role as head coach for the Copper Mountain College Fighting Cacti men this season. Walter Parham, the school liaison for the combat center, has been an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team since their inaugural season and will be stepping forward to lead the team this year.
Parham took over as the interim coach for the men’s Fighting Cacti last year after former coach Devin Aye resigned from the position. Before working with the Fighting Cacti, he coached girls and boys high school basketball for more than 10 years.
“I’m only 33 years old but I’ve been coaching basketball for over a decade,” he said. “I’ve also done a lot of work with at-risk youth.”
Parham has an associate degree from Imperial Valley College, a community college that he also played basketball for, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in educational studies from Ashford University. He has been working with the combat center as the school liaison for government and external affairs since 2017.
With the Fighting Cacti this year, Parham hopes to increase the focus on education.
“I like to separate my goals for the team as on-court goals and off-the-court goals,” he said. “I would really like to see all of the players have a GPA of a 3.0 or higher this year.”
For on-court goals, Parham wants to bring the team back to the playoffs this season.
“We have a lot of returning talent,” he said. “I think we have a good chance of going far this season.”
The team will be competing in a new conference this season, the Inland Empire League. With their new league they will be taking on some strong competitors like the College of the Desert.
Parham believes some of Cacti’s new players will help the team up their game so they can be strong competitors in the new league.
Mika Bradberry, from Virginia, is a recent transfer whom Parham expects to be a standout player. Schenider Casseus is transferring from Garden City in Kansas to step in as a strong guard.
“I expect him to be a strong edition to our defense,” he said.
The final goal that Parham has set for the season is to grow community interest in the team. As a midpoint for the Morongo Basin, he hopes the Fighting Cacti can attract fans from both Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms.
“We have something really special here,” he said. “We have something that I really think the community can get behind and I hope that as the team continues to progress more and more local kids will want to become future members of the Fighting Cacti teams.”
